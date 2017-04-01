Volunteers hold garage sale to help Buda foster mom buy new home

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — When Child Protective Services reached out to a Buda mom and asked her to take in four distant relatives, she knew she couldn’t say no. Now, five years after fostering the children she is looking to adopt them, but is running into a few road blocks regarding the safety of her home.

However, when CPS referred the family to the Austin Angels organization, a group of volunteers stepped in to help the family get a new home.

“This was brought to us and just kind of put on our hearts and we were like we don’t know how to do this, but we were just going to trust that we could with God. So that’s just what we’ve been doing,” said Austin Angels volunteer Brooke Paluch.

Paluch and other Austin Angels are raising money to buy a home for Carol Barnett, a foster mom of four distant relatives.

“We came into this wanting to help her and she’s such a support for us as well,” said Paluch. “She’s just gone above and beyond trying to provide for these kids and seeing the condition of her home really touched a place in our hearts and the hearts of our own children.”

Barnett wasn’t expecting the addition of four new family members but as soon as they arrived, all money set aside for home repairs was put toward the children.

“There’s holes in the floors, it’s like when it rains, the rain comes in,” said Barnett. “Different animals have been coming in like raccoons. It’s not safe. The thing is that the kids come first.”

Even though the children are distant relatives, CPS considers them family so Barnett doesn’t receive as much financial support from the state as other foster parents. However, with the condition of her home, Barnett isn’t allowed to adopt the children … putting them at risk to re-enter the foster care system.

“I will be lost, because I’ve grown to love them and they’ve grown to love me and we support each other,” said Barnett.

The organization needs to raise $30,000. With the proceeds from Saturday’s garage sale; Austin Angels says they’re only about $10,000 short. If you’d like to help, you’ll find more information on the Austin Angels website.