AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in downtown Austin Saturday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the 1600 block of West 5th Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they said it was obvious that the victim, who they said was a man in his 30s, did not survive.

KXAN has a crew on the scene and has left messages for Union Pacific. We will provide more information as it becomes available.