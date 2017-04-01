State of Texas: Budget cuts raise concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas House Appropriations Committee passed their preliminary budget plan, and it comes with big cuts that have some people concerned. Committee members cut $3 billion from the first draft of the budget. Medicaid took a big hit, with $1 billion in cuts. If those cuts go through, the state will also lose $1.4 billion in federal funding for Medicaid.

State Representative Donna Howard, D-Austin, is a member of the Appropriations Committee. She spoke to KXAN anchor Robert Hadlock on this week’s State of Texas program. Rep. Howard is also a nurse, leading Hadlock to ask, “Why cut Medicaid?”

Howard said the cut was part of “accounting maneuvers” commonly used to help balance the budget. “In essence, we are underfunding by about a billion dollars with the intention of making it up, like we do every session, when we come back in January with a supplemental bill,” Howard explained. She said House lawmakers are drafting language to protect Medicare patients and make sure they get the care they need.

The budget plan will now go before the full House for a vote, likely later this week. The House budget adds $1.5 billion for public schools, money that’s not in the Senate plan. Howard is hopeful that the funding will survive the budget process. “Well, these magical things happen in conference committees at the end of the session,” Howard said. “I know the House is going to be very, very forceful in making sure we have this.”

One major difference between the House and Senate budget plans is the House plan uses money from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Some of that money would be used to pay for an increase in border security costs.

Border security, in particular, President Trump’s border wall plan, continues to fuel heated debate in Texas. A new documentary seeks to move beyond the rhetoric, and look closer at the reasons behind the flow of people across the border. The Texas Tribune released “Beyond The Wall” last week. Reporter Jay Root was part of the team that worked 18 months on the project.

“You know, it’s almost like we know more about what’s going on in the Middle East than we do in our backyard,” Root said. The documentary looks at how gang violence is leading thousands of people to flee their homes in central America. Many of the migrants are children. One striking moment in the documentary comes as the crew encounters Alejandra, a 14-year-old girl from Guatemala trying to reach her mother in Houston.

“I honestly was fighting back tears when I talked to her,” Root said, noting how he rarely gets emotional about a story after his decades of experience as a reporter. “She hadn’t seen her mother in years.” The smuggler hired to help Alejandra and her two cousins cross the border abandoned the children on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. “Three little kids,” Root said, remembering that one of the children was eight or nine years old. “They could have fallen in and drowned. I mean just to imagine the gravity of that in front of you is pretty amazing.”

The last part of the documentary goes beyond the border, looking closer at how the demand in Texas for drugs and cheap labor fuels illegal border crossings. “We’re focusing all this attention on trying to stop people coming across, but then once they get here, they’re finding jobs and we’re not penalizing the employer,” Root explained. “So we’re not really putting our money where our mouth is there.”

