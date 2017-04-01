Sen. Cruz challenger O’Rourke makes stop in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day after he announced he’s challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, Congressman Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, stopped in Austin Saturday to attend the Austin Texas Democrats’ Fair Shot Training Summit.

“It’s important to me to be everywhere,” said O’Rourke. “A week before last, I was in Midland and Abilene and Odessa and Big Spring. I was in Waco this morning and Dallas last night.”

It’s been almost 30 years since a Texas Democrat has held a U.S. Senate seat.

KXAN asked O’Rourke how he plans to win over Republican voters across the state.

“I’m showing up, and I’m listening and I’m listening to understand what’s on their minds, what they want from a representative and then I’m going to deliver and they’re going to hold me accountable,” he said. “And that’s something we haven’t had in this state in a really long time. So, I think regardless of party backgrounds, we’re all Americans first. We want what’s good for Texas and our families and if someone’s there to deliver on that we’re going to get their support.”

The night before O’Rourke’s announcement, Sen. Cruz received the endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said voters overwhelmingly rejected Democratic Party policies last year.

In a written statement, Abbott said: “From opposing gun control legislation, leading the effort to increase border security, and now spearheading the charge to confirm a constitutionalist to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, Ted is a fighter who’s getting things done for Texas.”