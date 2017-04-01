Round Rock police searching for suspects in aggravated bank robbery

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two men involved in an aggravated robbery Thursday night.

On March 30 at around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a call from the Chase Bank in the 280 block of University Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was at the bank making a deposit when the armed men approached his vehicle and demanded money. The victim was able to cooperate with the suspects and after the robbery, the two men fled on foot.

The suspects are described as black males last seen wearing masks, dark hoodies, black pants with one wearing a light blue baseball cap.

Police believe both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-6657.