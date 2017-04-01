Fall from cliff critically injures man in Barton Creek greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after falling more than 50 feet from a cliff in the Barton Creek greenbelt Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:12 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 3500 block of South Lamar Boulevard to a report of a person who fell from a cliff.

Austin Fire Department, STARFlight and EMS crews were able to contact the patient just after 12:30 p.m.

Crews transported the man in his 20s via STARFlight to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical, life threatening injuries.