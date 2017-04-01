Conference aims to keep Hispanic women ‘heart-healthy’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, but Latinas are more likely to develop heart disease nearly a decade earlier than other women.

To stress how a heart-healthy lifestyle can keep the disease at bay, the American Heart Association held its Eighth Annual Vestido Rojo — or “red dress” — conference Saturday to help Hispanic women learn more about heart disease and how to make sure it doesn’t develop.

“That’s one of the main goals here,” said Catalina Berry of Seton Insurance Services. “To educate them, to empower them, to take control and to just eat a healthier lifestyle. To set a better example to those around them.”

Organizers set up the conference to feature a “madrina” — or godmother — at every table.

Each godmother brought nine people to their table to help spread the word.

The event also included health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and body mass index.

If you’re interested in learning more about risk factors, you can take a quiz at “Go-Red-for-Women-dot-org.” You’ll be able to figure out what’s affecting your health.