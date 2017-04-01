ATC EMS crews to train next week, strengthen flash-flood preparedness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When severe weather strikes, Central Texas first responders know residents are relying on them to reach people in peril.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said crews are headed to Tennessee next week for water rescue training.

The training strengthens their response when spring storms drop heavy rain, flooding low water crossings and stranding unsuspecting drivers.

“In Central Texas, we have some areas that are the third most likely to flash-flood on the planet, not just in the United States or in the state,” said ATC EMS Cmdr. Craig Smith. “So we have to absolutely be prepared for when that happens.”

Smith said people in Austin need to be cautious of severe weather, particularly in areas like the Barton Creek greenbelt where flooding is not uncommon.