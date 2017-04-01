ADA nonprofit films make debut on KBVO

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Make a Hero, a nonprofit with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has two films airing on KBVO April 1.

The organization creates films that are designed to catalyze social change and motivate others to exceed expectations while also inspiring others with disabilities.

Make the Hero’s films,The Movement and The Current will appear on KBVO at 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m.

Rachael Stafford from the National Network of ADA centers was at the KXAN studio to introduce the Make a Hero films and to talk about the services offered at the Southwest ADA Center.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s