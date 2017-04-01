ADA nonprofit films make debut on KBVO

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Make a Hero, a nonprofit with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has two films airing on KBVO April 1.

The organization creates films that are designed to catalyze social change and motivate others to exceed expectations while also inspiring others with disabilities.

Make the Hero’s films,The Movement and The Current will appear on KBVO at 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m.

Rachael Stafford from the National Network of ADA centers was at the KXAN studio to introduce the Make a Hero films and to talk about the services offered at the Southwest ADA Center.