Two children abducted north of Abilene believed to be in grave danger

HASKELL, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were abducted from the North Texas town of Haskell on Friday around 11 a.m. Police believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Four-year-old Malakai Lara, described as Hispanic, 3-feet-tall and around 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and yellow/black Air Jordan shoes.

Law enforcement is also searching for 8-year-old Devonte McGee, described as black, 65 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Haskell Police Department says Stephanie Wilson, 23, and Cody McGee, 26, are wanted in connected with the abduction.

McGee is driving a black 2007 Jeep Compass with Texas license plate HBP5873. They were last seen in Haskell, which is 50 miles north of Abilene.

Wilson is described as white, 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. McGee is described by police as black, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the abduction should call Haskell police at 940-864-2345.

Editor’s Note: Corrections have been issued by the Department of Public Safety; the story has been updated. 

