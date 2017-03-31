Art can say something about who you are, it can spark conversation and it can change the look of a space especially when presented in the most ideal light.
Jade Walker, Executive Director of Art Alliance Austin, was here to tell us more about blending our art with our home furnishings.
Art City Austin is happening this Friday through Sunday, March 31st through April 2nd at the Palmer Events Center. Click here for more details!
Tips for Design with Art in Mind
Art can say something about who you are, it can spark conversation and it can change the look of a space especially when presented in the most ideal light.