Three accused of trafficking mentally ill men for sex with wealthy clients

DANBURY, CT. (WTNH) — A total of three men were arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring that was operating out of Danbury.

Police say 63-year-old Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, and 71-year-old William Trefzger, of Westport, were charged with patronizing a trafficked person on Thursday. A third person, Robert King, of Danbury, was previously arrested during the investigation and charged with promoting prostitution and witness tampering.

WTNH was at Danbury Superior Court Thursday as Bemer left. He refused to comment. Bemer is a well-known businessman in the state. He owns the Waterford Speedbowl, as well as a petroleum business in Glastonbury. We spoke to both businesses Thursday, but no one would discuss Bemer’s charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Danbury police with this case. The FBI began investigating in January of 2016, after a complaint from the State of Connecticut Support Services Department.

According to police, Robert King, who was already arrested in connection with this case back in August of 2016, and William Trefzger were operating a prostitution ring. The two men recruited young males and delivered them to Bruce Bemer, and others, for prostitution.

According to the arrest warrant, Robert King, going back approximately 20 years, sought out young men with varying degrees of psychological disabilities for the purpose of using these individuals for prostitution. The arrest warrant goes on to say King would fraudulently befriend the young males. He would offer them work, food, money, and other fake inducements, as well as providing them with illegal drugs to the point that they were financially indebted to him.

The arrest warrant goes on to say he then arranged for them to trade sex for money to pay off the debt they owed him. King would allegedly drive the victims from Danbury to each client.

Bemer stated that he paid $200-$250 dollars per occasion. The arrest warrant states that the boys who were brought to Bemer for sex seemed to have mental issues.

The judge setting his bond at $500,000. He bonded out and is due back in court April 26.

News 8 spoke with officials Thursday afternoon, and learned that Trefzger was still in custody in Bridgeport. King is still being detained at Gardner Correctional Facility in Newtown.