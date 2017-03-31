Teens help save families from northwest Austin apartment fire

Related Coverage 43 people displaced by northwest Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michelle and Tais Mahugnos had just finished taking their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests at Westwood High School on Thursday, so they decided to celebrate after walking home to the Westwood Apartments.

“We got some Taco Bell and went to hang by the pool with our friend Oscar,” Michelle said.

Pretty soon, the three noticed something out of the ordinary.

“We started seeing smoke, we started smelling it and we were wondering what was going on,” Michelle said. “I didn’t have a good feeling about it.” They decided to investigate and found flames shooting through the ceiling of the 3-story apartment.

“Oscar called 911. I wasn’t scared honestly, I just wanted to get everyone out of there as fast as I could, and I wanted her to make sure everyone was away and safe,” Michelle said.

That’s when Michelle, 17, says their dad stepped in and tried to put out part of the fire with an extinguisher but the flames kept growing. Together, they ran to every door on every floor as fast as they could.

“We were banging on those doors. We were just like, ‘there’s a fire, you gotta get out of here, there’s a fire!'” Michelle said.

The fire department showed up shortly after. In total, 43 people were displaced. The flames caused $1 million in damages.

Neighbors like Brittany Hopkins spent Friday morning picking up the pieces. “My kids are my life and my son doesn’t really know what’s going on. He keeps telling me he wants to come home and I can’t tell him he can’t come home,” Hopkins said holding back tears.

Hopkins’ unit sustained a majority of the water and smoke damage, forcing her to find a new place for her and her family. “It’s really hard. I’m a single mom and I’ve worked really hard, really really hard to give my kids an OK life. To see that destroyed in a couple of hours is really hard.”

The Mahugnos sisters say they don’t want to be called heroes, they were just acting on instinct like they hope anyone else would do.

“I would really hate to have someone die just because no one reported it,” Michelle said.

Firefighters still have no official cause of the fire.

The manager at Westwood says nearby complexes are allowing people affected by the fire to stay in their units and anyone is welcome to drop off food and clothing donations.