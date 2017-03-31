Taylor High softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with student

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor ISD varsity softball coach has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Kendall Lucas, 25, is being investigated by the Taylor Police Department for her relationship with a female student who was 17 years old at the time of the relationship.

Taylor High School officials say they learned of the relationship on Wednesday and reported it to police. The investigation revealed Lucas and the student had a sexual relationship between March and May 2016.

In a letter to Taylor High families, Principal Andrew Maddox says Lucas, who is only referred to as an “employee,” has been placed on administrative leave and removed from all duties. “Like you, we are all obviously shocked and dismayed by this allegation and will be working to support all of our students in coping with this disturbing news,” Maddox said.

Taylor police say Lucas confessed to having the relationship. The charge, a second degree felony, has Lucas facing possible prison time between 2 and 20 years, and a fine up to $10,000.

Lucas turned herself in at the Travis County Jail on Friday. Taylor police say they are not aware of any additional students who may have had a relationship with the coach. A staff listing on the Taylor ISD website has Lucas as the head softball and assistant volleyball coach, as well as a business education teacher.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call Detective Aaron Koch or Sgt. Sam Brister at 512-352-5551.

