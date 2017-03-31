SWAT team responds to ‘shots fired’ call near Pickle Elementary

By Published:
Blessing Ave shots fired call (KXAN viewer photo/Giovanni Loya)
Blessing Ave shots fired call (KXAN viewer photo/Giovanni Loya)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and SWAT members are responding to a possible shots fired call in east Austin.

The situation is happening in the 7600 block of Blessing Avenue. The KXAN viewer who gave us a picture of the scene said it was happening at the View Apartments.

Police had few details but said there are currently no injuries reported.

The incident is happening within a block of Pickle Elementary School. Austin Independent School District is checking to see if the school will enter lockdown.

