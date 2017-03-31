State Hospital patient disappears for 12 hours after taking employee’s keys

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin State Hospital patient walked out in what’s being called an “unauthorized” departure for about 12 hours on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Texas Health & Services Commission says the patient got a staff member’s keys and left the facility — located at 4110 Guadalupe St. in central Austin — at around 2 p.m.

Austin police were called for an “escape from custody” at around 3:33 p.m.

The patient was found and returned to the hospital at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Patients have escaped the hospital campus before, causing concern in the surrounding neighborhood.

In December, a patient got away from staff while visiting an off-site doctor. Her mother told KXAN authorities never called to tell her that her daughter was missing, instead she found out from her daughter’s fiancee: “There’s a lot of things I’m concerned about and just the overall infrastructure, something has got to get better.”

In April 2016, Kirill Belchenko left the hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial. He was a suspect in multiple arson fires. Belchenko walked off campus during a food delivery and was found later that week.

In June 2016, Brian Morris got out by climbing a tree in the recreation yard and jumping to the roof then down the other side of the building. He was being charged for trespassing and theft and had been taken in for psychiatric evaluation. Morris was caught and arrested the next day.

Austin State Hospital has said it is not a prison or a jail, and because of that, they considered incidents like these “unauthorized departures.” In 2015, Austin State Hospital had 14 unauthorized departures. In 2016 they had 15.