ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Double File Trail Elementary School was placed on lockdown for 10-15 minutes Friday afternoon.

A Round Rock ISD official says glass in a doorway was shattered at the school, located at 2400 Chandler Creek Blvd. Additional information on what situation led to the lockdown was not immediately available.

School dismissal has resumed as normal following the lockdown.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.