Rep. Donna Howard will give legislative session update on Saturday

By Published:
The floor of the Texas State Capitol rotunda (Nexstar Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Representative Donna Howard will hold a town hall meeting Saturday to get the people in her district up to speed on what’s been happening during this legislative session.

The informal meeting comes at about the halfway point of the session.

“I hope to hear that we’re moving in the right direction,” Howard said.“And if there are things that aren’t going in the right direction, that I can get an idea from them of how I can best represent them to try and take it the way they want it taken.”

Discussion regarding education, property taxes and healthcare is expected.

“We have the opportunity to have some more substantive dialogue, if you will,” Howard said. “It’s not as confined by 140 characters as Twitter is. And you can have follow up easily in a face to face. I think it’s also important for people to hear from one another and being there in person gives more of an opportunity for that, as well.”

The meeting is open to the public and is happening at Cedar Creek Elementary School at 3301 Pinnacle Road from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

