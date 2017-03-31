Overturned gravel truck causes delays on I-35 in north Austin

Gravel truck rolled over on I-35 at Braker Lane. (TxDOT)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overturned gravel truck along Interstate 35 in north Austin is causing major delays in the area.

Austin police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-35 northbound in between Braker Lane and Tech Ridge Boulevard. A traffic camera shows the truck is in the grassy median that separates the freeway from the northbound frontage. The northbound frontage is blocked at this time.

The northbound frontage is blocked at this time. Traffic on the freeway is getting through, albeit very slowly.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without any major injuries.

 

