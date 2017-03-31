New Twist on Pop Tarts

It’s a favorite savory bite disguised in the cutest way. Patricia Tamminga of Patricia’s Table dropped in with her recipe for taco pop tarts. Start with rolling out your dough of choice. Then cut some squares, or rectangles out of the dough with a pizza cutter. Take some some ground beef mixed with taco seasoning and cheese, and put it in the middle of the square. Next trace the outline of the square with a little water. Patricia said to then put another square on top, and push it down a little to seal it. Take a fork and crimp the edges for a homemade look. She said you can freeze them immediately for another day. For baking she said to brush some egg wash on top, then bake them at 375 to 400 for 18-20 minutes. She has a fun book for kids called Dragons Love Tacos. They also offer cooking classes, and summer cooking camps for for ages 3-14. Patricia’s Table is located at 1510 West 35th st.

For more information go to https://patriciastable.com/