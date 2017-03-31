Marine family to receive keys to new home with a heavy heart

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A New Braunfels Marine and his family will be handed the keys to a new home on Monday all thanks to the Helping a Hero organization.

Master Sergeant Blaine Scott joined the Marine Corps in 1992. In 2006, during his second deployment to Iraq, Scott was severely injured in an IED blast.

“Forty percent of my body burned. I had a severe left ankle break,” said Scott.

His injures make it difficult to get around his current home, so three years ago he applied for a new one through Helping a Hero.

“We are so excited, my wife and I, we feel very fortunate for this to happen to us,” said Scott.

For years, Scott and his family have opened their home to other wounded veterans. Scott says his new home has an extra room specifically built to house veterans who are going through a tough situation. “You still find those one or two guys that have nothing wrong with them and it’s deep inside and you say ‘hey man, I’ve had these issues too, let’s talk about it,’” he said.

However, the deepest wound for Scott didn’t happen in 2006, it happened just last year. “She was being bullied in school and we didn’t realize how bad it was,” said Scott.

In August, Scott’s daughter committed suicide. “She was my hunting buddy,” said Scott. “We had just come home from a hunting trip two weeks before. Those are good memories.”

After losing his daughter, Scott said he wasn’t going to let it take him down. Instead, he’s going to battle for any child that’s bullied.

“No child should ever go through that,” said Scott. “I think kids hold in a lot and I don’t want any family to go through what I went through.”

Now, along with veterans, Scott says he is talking to other families who have lost a child as he did. He says his new home will also be a place those families can come to for relief.

The family will be welcomed to their new home on April 3 at 11 a.m. The entire community is invited for the reveal, live music and food. The address to the home is 5758 Keller Ridge in New Braunfels.