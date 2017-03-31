Lubbock mom gets prison time for throwing hot grease on baby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) – Ladonna Waynette Johnson, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to eight years in prison for throwing hot grease on a baby.

Police were called to the report of a domestic dispute in the 2100 block of East 4th Street in March of 2015.

At trial, the defense attorney said Johnson’s husband hit her and she was acting in self-defense by throwing the hot grease at him.  The defense attorney said Johnson would never have intentionally hurt her baby girl.

At trial, the jury was told that the husband was leaving.  He had the baby with him when Johnson chased after him with a pan of hot grease.

The baby suffered permanent scars and was hospitalized for weeks.

The prosecution disputed self-defense.  The prosecution told the jury that Johnson was more concerned about herself than the child.

A jury convicted Johnson of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury.  The same jury decided her punishment on Thursday.

