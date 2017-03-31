LISTEN: 911 calls regarding erratic driver minutes before deadly bus crash

Pickup truck collides with a First Baptist New Braunfels bus on March 29, 2017 on Highway 83 near Concan, Texas. (WOAI Aerials)
CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash that killed 13 members from First Baptist New Braunfels, authorities have released 911 calls from drivers who reported a person in a pickup truck driving erratically.

KSAT in San Antonio reports they’ve received copies of the emergency calls from the Real County Sheriff’s Office. Uvalde police Lt. Daniel Rodriguez says a man called about 12:02 p.m. Wednesday to report the swerving truck heading north on U.S. 83 and to ask deputies to respond. Other calls followed.

  • The NTSB will hold a briefing on the crash at 5 p.m. Friday. KXAN.com will live stream the news conference.

Here is a transcription of one of the first calls made to 911 regarding the truck.

Time: 12:07 p.m.

911 Caller: There’s a white dually — I’ve already called Uvalde — I’m following this guy, he’s in a white Dodge dually. He’s all over the road–both sides. Somebody needs to stop this guy. We’re getting close to Concan.

Dispatcher: That’s going to be Uvalde County, sir.

911 Caller: Well somebody… somebody needs to get this guy off the road. I’ve already called Uvalde.

Dispatcher: Your name?

911 Caller: He’s going to hit somebody head on or he’s going to kill his own damn self — somebody needs to get this guy off the road.

