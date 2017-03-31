Flames rip through Austin business

KXAN (AUSTIN) – Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a fire at a South Austin business early Friday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, near West Stassney Lane.

Austin Fire Department says nobody was inside as the flames ripped through the building. Investigators say they think people sometimes sleep inside, based on what firefighters saw inside the building.

Crews have not named the business, but they think it’s a towing company. Fire officials are trying to locate the owner.