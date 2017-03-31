El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke makes his 2018 Senate bid official

AUSTIN (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke has formally begun his longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The former punk rocker is planning to make his 2018 Senate run official during an event in his hometown of El Paso later Friday morning. But his own website beat him to it, unveiling a “Beto for Senate” logo about two hours earlier.

Cruz finished second to Donald Trump in last year’s GOP presidential primary and remains powerful in Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

The 44-year-old O’Rourke once played guitar for a punk band called Foss.

Before challenging Cruz, O’Rourke may have to emerge from a Democratic Senate primary that could feature fellow U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who has stronger name recognition across Texas.