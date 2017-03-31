Easter Pet Parade for the Family

It’s a long-time favorite Easter event, but you can go as wild as you want to with costumes for your four legged friends. Hannah Horstman of Austin Pets Alive stopped by to tell us about Jo’s Easter Pet Parade and show us a cute DIY to help us look the part. This is Jo’s Coffee 18th annual Easter Pet Parade, benefiting Austin Pets Alive. There will be a big family friendly party at Jo’s Coffee. There will be an appearance by the Easter bunny, and a bounce house. Along with a pet costume contest with celebrity judges, and a wide range of pet vendors. You can register your pet for the costume contest for 20 dollars at http://www.joscoffee.com. All proceeds benefit APA, and only 30 spots will be available. Dodger joined us in studio to show off a cute costume involving a hat and flowers that you can get at any thrift store.

For more information go to http://www.joscoffee.com