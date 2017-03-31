Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named

A 24-count box of Crayola crayons are shown, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in New York. On National Crayon Day, Friday, March 31, Crayola is scheduled to announce the retirement of a color from the pack during an event in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it’s replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in “the blue family.”

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it’s swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

