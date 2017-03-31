Central Texas Meals on Wheels leader steps down after 13 years

KXAN Staff Published:
Meals on Wheels file photo (KXAN photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meals On Wheels Central Texas officially hands over the reigns to a new leader this weekend.

After 13 years, Dan Pruett is stepping down.

Pruett led the 7,500 volunteers who help care for the Austin Metro area’s senior citizens.

During a talk with KXAN, Pruett explained how the program has evolved to doing more than just food. “One of the things we are looking at right now, this very holistic program. Where we are able to merge a lot of our services together and kind of be a one stop shop for older adults. And we’re moving in that direction.”

The program is even expanding into the tech realm to add communication services at homes of clients to keep them less isolated.

The new CEO, Adam Hauser officially takes over Friday.

