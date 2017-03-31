Cats seized from Florence shelter now up for adoption

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The 89 cats that were seized from a no-kill shelter in Florence have been cleared for adoption. The Williamson County Regional Animal Center (WCRAC) says they were given custody of the animals shortly after the owners of the R.U.G. shelter were arrested and charged with animal cruelty earlier this week.

While the healthy cats are ready to go to a good home starting Friday, the shelter says they are in need of foster parents for the cats who are still sick or pregnant. If you can’t foster, the shelter is in need of Pedialyte for its sick cats and kittens. Donations can be delivered to the shelter lobby at 1855 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown.

The cats that were rescued were found to have fleas, upper respiratory issues, skin conditions and ringworm. Last weekend, WCRAC held an adoption fair to make room for the intake of the new animals.

For information on how to adopt, visit the Williamson County Animal Center website.

Animals seized from R.U.G. no-kill shelter View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Condition at the R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence prior to animal seizure. (Williamson County) Cat seized from R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Sorting through the animal crates at the Williamson County Regional Animal Center after the animals were seized from a shelter in Florence. (KXAN Photo) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) Williamson County Animal Control (KXAN Photo) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) One of the 89 cats seized from R.UG. Activity Center Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence on March 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets) Cats seized from R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence. March 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets) R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence, Texas (KXAN Photo) R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence, Texas (KXAN Photo)