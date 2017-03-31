APD: Bicyclist killed by DWI driver on South First failed to yield right of way

Bicyclist killed in crash at the intersection of South First Street and West Mary Street. March 28, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bicyclist killed Tuesday night on South First Street failed to yield the right of way, Austin police said.

According to the findings of the investigation, Frank Machacek, 47, was hit while attempting to cross east to west in the 1800 block of South First around 7:25 p.m. Police said he crossed the northbound lanes and continued in front of the person who ended up hitting him.

That driver, who was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, stopped and remained on scene after the crash. The driver has not yet been identified by police.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5576. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 17th fatal traffic crash of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 15 fatal traffic crashes and 15 traffic fatalities.

