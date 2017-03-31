Ambulance stolen, found a few blocks away from south Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin-Travis County EMS works on outfitting its ambulance fleet with theft deterrents, another ambulance was taken for a short joyride this week.

A spokesperson for ATCEMS says on March 29 an ambulance was taken from the South Austin Medical Center by an unknown person. Capt. Rick Rutledge says the ambulance was sitting at the emergency room drop off location when the theft happened. Authorities found the ambulance a few minutes later about two to three blocks away.

The agency is currently in the process of outfitting their 80 ambulances with theft deterrent hardware and software. Approximately 25 percent of its fleet has been upgraded.

In the past few months several ambulances have been taken. Capt. Rutledge says in the past two decades he’s been with the department, they never had situations like this. He believes ever since the case from Dec. 3, the rest have been copycat incidents.