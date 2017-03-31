85 year old grandma recalls 5 days trapped in the wilderness with her cat

AKRON, Colorado (KUSA) — A dead car, a candy bar, a roll of bread, and a pile of donated clothes.

That’s what 85-year-old Ruby Stein depended on for five days after she found her self stranded on a remote dirt road in Eagle County, Colorado.

“If I make it I make it,” said Stein. “If I don’t then that’s God’s will.”

On March 21 she was headed back to Akron after visiting her granddaughter and great-grandkids in Gypsum when she took a wrong turn.

With the snow falling, she thought she took a turn that would get her to Interstate 70.

Twenty miles and an hour later, she found herself stuck on a muddy slope near the LEDE Reservoir.

“When I went to get up on that snow it just slid back down and into the mud and that’s where I stayed.”

It would be 5 days before anyone would find her.

“What is meant to be will be,” Stein recalled. “I just stayed calm and there was nothing I could do.”

She used clothes her granddaughter had given her to donate as blankets and insulation to help stay warm.

“Just winging it and trying to use my brain,” she said.

A Rice Krispies treat and sweet roll she found under her seat were her only food.

“Thinking about my kids, thinking about my grandkids,” she said. “It made me strong .. it made me strong.”

Eventually a pair of hikers who made an impromptu decision to hike LEDE Reservoir found Stein huddled up in the back seat with her cat Nikki in her lap.

“I heard a voice coming from the back seat of the car very faint,” said Dan Higbee, one of the hikers who found her. ‘No, I’m not okay I’ve been here since Tuesday and I need help.’”

Higbee and his friend called and texted Stein’s granddaughter to let her know they were bringing her home.

“It was very emotional. I don’t know if I was laughing so much in the car as I was believing that this is happening for a reason.”

