Victims of New Braunfels church bus crash identified

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Troopers have identified the passengers aboard the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels bus who were killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash as the group drove back following a retreat.

According to DPS, the deceased on the bus are:

Murray William Barrett, 67, of New Braunfels

Howard Bryan Allen, 81, of New Braunfels

Rhonda Barlow Allen, 61, of New Braunfels

Harold Boyd Barber, 87 of New Braunfels

Margaret Robinson Barber, 82, of New Braunfels

Cristie Claire Moore, 68, of Cibolo, Texas

Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, of Schertz, Texas

Avis Scholl Banks, 83, of Austin

Mildred Godlettt Rosamond, 87 of New Braunfels

Addie Maurine Schmeltekopf, 84, of New Braunfels

Sue Wynn Tysdal, 76, of New Braunfels

Martha Holcomb Walker, 84, of New Braunfels

Dorothy Fern Vulliet, 84 of New Braunfels

Rose Mary Harris, 64, of New Braunfels is in critical condition following the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck which troopers say struck the bus was identified as 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young. He was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio where he is listed in stable condition.

The church group was returning from a church retreat when troopers say Young’s truck crossed the center line and collided with the bus. The NTSB is on scene investigating today.

The senior pastor of the church, Brad McLean, said the adult choir group spent a few days at the retreat singing and enjoying time together, as well has having Bible study. “I know these individuals. They’d confessed Christ as Lord and savior of their life. We can rejoice in that, but the difficult part is family and friends who are left behind.”