Victims of New Braunfels church bus crash identified

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Troopers have identified the passengers aboard the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels bus who were killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash as the group drove back following a retreat.
According to DPS, the deceased on the bus are:
- Murray William Barrett, 67, of New Braunfels
- Howard Bryan Allen, 81, of New Braunfels
- Rhonda Barlow Allen, 61, of New Braunfels
- Harold Boyd Barber, 87 of New Braunfels
- Margaret Robinson Barber, 82, of New Braunfels
- Cristie Claire Moore, 68, of Cibolo, Texas
- Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, of Schertz, Texas
- Avis Scholl Banks, 83, of Austin
- Mildred Godlettt Rosamond, 87 of New Braunfels
- Addie Maurine Schmeltekopf, 84, of New Braunfels
- Sue Wynn Tysdal, 76, of New Braunfels
- Martha Holcomb Walker, 84, of New Braunfels
- Dorothy Fern Vulliet, 84 of New Braunfels
Rose Mary Harris, 64, of New Braunfels is in critical condition following the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck which troopers say struck the bus was identified as 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young. He was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio where he is listed in stable condition.
The church group was returning from a church retreat when troopers say Young’s truck crossed the center line and collided with the bus. The NTSB is on scene investigating today.
The senior pastor of the church, Brad McLean, said the adult choir group spent a few days at the retreat singing and enjoying time together, as well has having Bible study. “I know these individuals. They’d confessed Christ as Lord and savior of their life. We can rejoice in that, but the difficult part is family and friends who are left behind.”