The Magic Flute Brings Shadow Puppets to Life

Joe Barlow dropped in on Ballet Austin to get a sneak peak at the Magic Flute.  Originally an opera by Mozart, it is a classic love tale with lot’s of jokes along the way.  The Magic Flute is about a guy who falls in love with a picture of a woman he finds in a locket.  In order to find the woman he enlists the help of a magic flute, along with a friend. It’s a play that involves shadow puppets, which requires the performers to deal with a lot of different angles. The Austin Symphony Orchestra provides a re-imagining of the score throughout the play.

 

For more information go to https://balletaustin.org/

