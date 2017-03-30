Telling Your Story Through Jewelry

Alex and Ani give you the chance to truly personalize your jewelry. We dropped by to take a look at this unique new store in Domain NORTHSIDE. They create jewelry that has a meaningful design to connect with humanity. All their jewelry is made in America. Alex and Ani are known for their stack bracelets that are layered with a personalized style. They recommend starting with five in each stack, and have a core wall with different symbols that help customers in choosing their pieces. 20% of sales go to different charity organizations, and they have donated 36 million dollars in all to these organizations. Alex and Ani at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11700 Rock Rose Ave. #170.

Go to https://www.alexandani.com/ for more information.

Sponsored by Domain NORTHSIDE. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.