Second person of interest named in central Austin murder

Jermaine Flint (Austin Police Department)
Jermaine Flint (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second person of interest is being sought by Austin police in connection with a murder from this weekend.

Michael Blaylock was shot and killed on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in central Austin.

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Marvin Jermaine Flint. He is currently wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm. Earlier this week, police said they were also searching for 20-year-old Karl Ray Stokes as a person of interest in the case.

There are $1,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of Flint and Stokes.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

