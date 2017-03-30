Riding for Rosedale

By Published:

Whether you are a serious cyclist or you just want to ride for fun, the Rosedale Ride is a way to put your pedaling power in motion for a great cause. Benefiting the Rosedale School of Austin, AISD’s only school designated school for children with multiple disabilities, the ride is happening Saturday, April 1st at 8:30am.  Amanda is super excited to serve as co-host for the event with Mayor Steve Adler.  Studio 512 was happy to welcome Christopher Stanton of event partner Ghisallo Cycling Initiative to talk about properly fitting your helmet the next time you ride as well as the helmet and bike safety checks they’ll be conducting Saturday. They are even providing kids bikes and helmets for little riders to use during the event!

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s