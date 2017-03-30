Riding for Rosedale

Whether you are a serious cyclist or you just want to ride for fun, the Rosedale Ride is a way to put your pedaling power in motion for a great cause. Benefiting the Rosedale School of Austin, AISD’s only school designated school for children with multiple disabilities, the ride is happening Saturday, April 1st at 8:30am. Amanda is super excited to serve as co-host for the event with Mayor Steve Adler. Studio 512 was happy to welcome Christopher Stanton of event partner Ghisallo Cycling Initiative to talk about properly fitting your helmet the next time you ride as well as the helmet and bike safety checks they’ll be conducting Saturday. They are even providing kids bikes and helmets for little riders to use during the event!

