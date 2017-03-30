Rainey Street neighbors trying to deal with next wave of changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was the proposal for two 40+ story towers around the Villas of Town Lake in the Rainey Street District that prompted the response.

A neighborhood group wants a traffic study to be done, with recommendations they say are reminiscent of those the city made six years ago.

Carmen Garfundo, who lives in the area, said, “[The city has] never been able to fund a comprehensive study for this neighborhood even though it’s been promised.”

Garfundo says the city’s broken promise is what led neighbors to push for an independent traffic study funded by developers.

That’s where engineering firm Big Red Dog comes in. “We found that if everything were built we were told would be built, it would end up to be about three times as much [traffic] was down there right now,” Dan Hennessey with Big Red Dog says.

He says, “One location we found that there’s a pedestrian crossing [Rainey] every three seconds on average for about five hours.”

Hennessey says one thing that could be done very quickly is removing parking spaces and creating loading zones. Long-term, they’re looking to Interstate 35 improvements.

As for Garfundo, he says, “There needs to be a great deal of attention paid to pedestrians if this place is going to survive as a business.”

Big Red Dog says they will finish the report and give a final presentation to the neighborhood in the next month, before giving a presentation to the city. It’s currently vetting recommendations with the transportation department.

