Power lines kill boys playing in Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Two boys are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line at a Fort Worth park Wednesday evening.

The children, 11 and 12, were pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters said the boys were in a heavily wooded part of the park when they came across the power lines. A third child made it out of the woods to get help. When firefighters arrived, the power lines were arching and had sparked a small grass fire.

Oncor crews rushed to the scene to disable the lines and make the area safe for firefighters. Oncor released the following statement following the accident:

“A tragic accident has occurred. Oncor is currently working with authorities to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and employees is the foundation for everything we do. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the family. We urge all our customers to treat every power line as if it’s energized.”

Strong winds moved through Fort Worth as part of severe weather early Wednesday morning and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

