PGA Tour reaching out to Central Texas veterans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the PGA Tour’s big initiatives is reaching out to veterans.

While the tour was in town for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play last week, Matthew Castillo del Muro was one of the beneficiaries.

“It’s been a blessing,” Castillo del Muro said. “You see ticket prices are crazy, and this year, they offered free tickets to the military. It’s just amazing that I get to come out and see guys I look up to and bring my children out here. It’s awesome.”

Castillo del Muro lost his right leg while serving in Afghanastan when he stepped on an I.E.D. While Castillo del Muro lives in San Antonio, he made the short drive to Austin with his kids to check out Austin’s stop on the PGA Tour.

This wasn’t the first time Castillo del Muro experienced the Tour’s generosity, though.

“They have a ‘Birdies for the Brave’ proram [at] almost every event,” Castillo del Muro said. “Two veterans are getting a fully custom set of golf clubs.”