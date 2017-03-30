New Braunfels church mourns 13 members killed in bus crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A New Braunfels church is grieving the loss of thirteen of their senior church members after a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Fourteen members were on the bus, only one is alive.

The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels says it has received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. On Thursday morning, dozens of people could be seen entering the church to offer their sympathy, some even leaving flowers.

“Many might ask the question, ‘why would God allow this to happen?’ I can’t answer that question, but I am confident of this, I am confident of God’s perfect plan,” said First Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Brad McLean.

McLean says 65 of their church members attended the retreat in south Texas. Those who were not on the bus, drove their own vehicles. “We were up there three days and we had just a wonderful time, just wonderful,” said church member Ruth Pharis.

Pharis and her husband took their own car to the retreat; it was only 20 minutes after they left their friends that the relaxing weekend turned into a nightmare.

“One of my friends called me and she said ‘Ruth, was that your church’s bus?’ She knew I had been at the retreat, and she said ‘yeah, the bus crashed,’” said Pharis.

According to DPS, a 20-year-old man driving a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the bus travelling back to New Braunfels.

“It’s just hard to know that you were singing with them that morning and they are in heaven tonight. It just hits you so hard; you can’t comprehend that many people going at one time,” said Pharis.

It’s a new reality, the church says they are working through day by day. “We won’t see those faces walk in the door and be able to greet them and shake hands with them and hug them,” said McLean.

McLean is asking for people to pray, not only for the members of his congregation but for the driver of the other vehicle as well.

“Those families are people, and they have love in their heart, they have a concern for their family members. They are hurting for the loss of life that occurred yesterday. So, as believers in Christ, we need to show them grace and pray for them as well because of what they are suffering,” said McLean.

The church is surrounded by other churches and all of them say they are here to help in whatever way they can. Directly across the street from the First Baptist Church is St. John’s Episcopal Church. Even though their members weren’t the ones directly affected, they say their hearts hurt just as much for those families who lost loved ones.

“People believe and they live the faith, they don’t just proclaim it, but they live it and they take care of each other. We come to gather at times in the middle of downtown on the square and this is just another opportunity for us to actually be the church, not just go to church, but be the church,” said St. John’s Episcopal Church Reverend Ripp Hardaway.

Hardaway says he’s been talking with the pastor at the First Baptist church and says he will continue to assist them as they prepare for 13 funerals.