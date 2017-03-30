‘Mass casualty incident’ declared for downtown K2 spike

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has declared a mass casualty incident in downtown Austin as medics work to treat 11 patients for use of the drug K2.

Medics were called Thursday evening to 500 E. 7th St., the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH).

Austin police initially shut down all lanes of East Seventh Street between Neches Road and Red River Street, but have since reopened the road. Drivers were asked to expect delays in the area and to take another route.

