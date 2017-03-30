Man hit, killed by car had 5 previous pedestrian-in-road convictions

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian who had five previous convictions for walking in the road died after being hit by a car on Friday, March 24 in northeast Austin.

A Volvo sedan was heading eastbound in the 1830 block of E. Anderson Lane — not far from US 290 — when Ronnie Lee Hall, 65, crossed the road mid-block.

Hall was hit by the car’s right front side and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He died from his injuries at 8:19 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

