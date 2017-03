LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A rash of car burglaries in Lakeway has police there asking residents for help bringing the suspects to justice.

Lakeway police asked residents of the Flintrock Falls neighborhood for any home security video, photos or information about suspicious people that could become a lead in the case. Police say the burglaries happened Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

If your vehicle was broken into, police ask you call 911 to file a police report.