Keeping it Casual While Looking Great

Spring is a great time to refresh your look, and while we typically focus on the more feminine side of things, today it’s going to to the guys. Roy Granger of Liberty Hill Clothes stopped by with the inspiration of keeping it casual but still looking great. He started his company right here in Austin. His goal was a combination of a traditional sports shirt, and a casual shirt with a shorten tail that you can wear untucked without looking sloppy. An example of this shirt is the Gingham Casual shirt. Another is the Waterloo Window Payne which could also look good with a blazer for dinner time. All of their shirts have button down collars, and look great with shorts, or pants. The have an assortment of shirts with prints, or solid colors. Liberty Hill is offering Studio 512 viewers a special discount. Use code: KXAN512 at checkout and receive 15% off all orders for a limited time

