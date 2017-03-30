Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general’s criminal trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge is postponing the criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and is moving the case from the Republican’s hometown.

The decision Thursday comes a month before Paxton was scheduled to face a jury on felony securities fraud charges. He’s accused of steering investors toward a tech startup without disclosing he was being paid by the company.

State District Judge George Gallagher didn’t immediately set a new trial date.

The delay comes after prosecutors threatened to quit the case over not being paid. They say they’re owed more than $200,000 and haven’t been paid in more than a year. That money is tied up in court after a Paxton supporter sued over the mounting legal fees footed by taxpayers.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty.

