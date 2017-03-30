Hutto officially dedicates FM 685 as Chris Kelley Boulevard

By Published: Updated:
Dedication ceremony on MArch 30, 2017 for Chris Kelley Boulevard in Hutto. (TxDOT)
Dedication ceremony on March 30, 2017 for Chris Kelley Boulevard in Hutto. (TxDOT)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Now that the improvements to Farm to Market 685 in Hutto are complete, the road has officially been dedicated as Chris Kelley Boulevard.

On Thursday, the Hutto Police Department along with Sgt. Kelley’s family and friends gathered for the dedication ceremony. Sgt. Kelley was killed in the line of duty during the summer of 2015.

Officials spent $11 million on improving FM 685 from US 79 to SH 130. The new and improved road now has a median, turn lanes and wider shoulders.

The man accused of running over and killing Kelley, Colby Ray Williamson, is still going through the judicial process.

Dedication ceremony on MArch 30, 2017 for Chris Kelley Boulevard in Hutto. (TxDOT)
Sgt. Kelley’s family at the dedication ceremony on March 30, 2017 for Chris Kelley Boulevard in Hutto. (TxDOT)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s