Hutto officially dedicates FM 685 as Chris Kelley Boulevard

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Now that the improvements to Farm to Market 685 in Hutto are complete, the road has officially been dedicated as Chris Kelley Boulevard.

On Thursday, the Hutto Police Department along with Sgt. Kelley’s family and friends gathered for the dedication ceremony. Sgt. Kelley was killed in the line of duty during the summer of 2015.

Officials spent $11 million on improving FM 685 from US 79 to SH 130. The new and improved road now has a median, turn lanes and wider shoulders.

The man accused of running over and killing Kelley, Colby Ray Williamson, is still going through the judicial process.