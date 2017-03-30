Downtown Austin IHOP robbed overnight

Related Coverage Overnight IHOP robbery spree has Austin police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin IHOP was robbed early Thursday morning, becoming the third location of the resturaunt chain to be robbed in Austin in March.

Austin Police tell KXAN the location 707 E. Cesar Chavez St., just off Interstate 35, was robbed by a man just after 3 a.m.

Two IHOP locations were robbed in the early morning hours of March 20; police believe the same man robbed both locations just minutes apart. No arrests have been made in those cases.

It’s unclear at this point if Thursday’s robbery is connected to the March 20th robberies.