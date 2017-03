AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two women were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided on the westbound frontage road of US 290 at Cameron Road.

Austin police say the crash involving a truck and a sedan happened just after 11 a.m. All southbound traffic on Cameron Road is being diverted to the frontage road.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they transported two patients to the hospital. One patient was a woman in her 80s and another in her 70s.