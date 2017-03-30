Can you ID this Longhorns-clad bank robber?

Related Coverage American Bank of Commerce robbed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say the man who robbed the American Bank of Commerce Wednesday morning was sporting Longhorns gear during the robbery.

Detectives released photos of the suspect, who can be seen holding a handgun, in hopes you may recognize him. Police say the suspect might have fired a shot as he was leaving.

The robber was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a long sleeved Khaki shirt, blue jeans and a burnt orange and white Longhorn clothing item over his head.

He sped away from the scene in a red Dodge regular cab pickup.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or charges being filed against the robber. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS